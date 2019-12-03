People Are Mad At The Peloton Holiday Commercial
Shade is being tossed at Peloton over their holiday commercial showing a husband gifting his wife with a Peloton stationary bike. She then embarks on a year-long transformation.
Critics pointed out a few things: Um…ride that a guy gives his wife a piece of exercise equipment for a gift (presumably telling her she needs to work out) and that she doesn’t look like she needs to be transformed AT ALL.
One tweet summed it up: “The holiday Peloton ad where the skinny athletic model undergoes a transformation over the course of a year to become a skinny athletic model who now rides a stationary bike really pulls at the heartstrings”
