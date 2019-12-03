      Weather Alert

People Are Mad At The Peloton Holiday Commercial

Dec 3, 2019 @ 9:36am

Shade is being tossed at Peloton over their holiday commercial showing a husband gifting his wife with a Peloton stationary bike. She then embarks on a year-long transformation.

Critics pointed out a few things: Um…ride that a guy gives his wife a piece of exercise equipment for a gift (presumably telling her she needs to work out) and that she doesn’t look like she needs to be transformed AT ALL.

One tweet summed it up: “The holiday Peloton ad where the skinny athletic model undergoes a transformation over the course of a year to become a skinny athletic model who now rides a stationary bike really pulls at the heartstrings”

This other Twitter thread gloriously trolled Peloton ads in January…

