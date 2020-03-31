People Are Hilariously Dressing As Garbage Bags And Bushes To Sneak Out During Quarantine

Again…the Internet is blessing us with the content we need in these pandemic times. This is the most hilarious saga being captured by neighbors who are blasting it on Tik Tok. And we’re here for all of it.
@maddiedavies.xNext door neighbour trying hard not to get caught with the kids on lockdown😂 ##foryou ##foryoupage ##fyp ##viral ##tiktok ##foryoupagethis ##4u ##safehands♬ original sound – maddiedavies.x
Tik Tokers Nicholas Murray and Madeline Mai-Davies are a young couple from Stevenage in the UK, and they’re pretty entertaining in their own right. However, when you’ve got bush boy and the garbage crew sneaking around outside, they’re gonna steal your thunder a bit. THE ROLLING. I’M DEAD.
@maddiedavies.xNeighbours back at it again…. ##foryoupage ##foryou ##foryoupagethis ##fyp ##fy ##4u ##viral ##tiktok @repnicktv 👀
♬ original sound – maddiedavies.x
♬ original sound – maddiedavies.x
MORE HERE