      Weather Alert

People are Freaking Out over This Bean Bag Onesie

Dec 26, 2019 @ 12:56pm

To each there is a season; first the Snuggie, then the Snoverall. Now ThinkGeek is bringing us the latest fashion innovation $89 with the bean bag onesie.

The bean bag onesie is for someone who doesn’t just love onesie pajamas but also doesn’t want to deal with the hassle of lugging a pesky bean bag around for comfort.

This onesie comes attached with a bean-bag bottom, so you can plop your keister anywhere for comfort…or stand and look like a Kardashian.

 

TAGS
beanie bag onesie Kardashian White Elephant
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE