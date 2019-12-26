People are Freaking Out over This Bean Bag Onesie
To each there is a season; first the Snuggie, then the Snoverall. Now ThinkGeek is bringing us the latest fashion innovation $89 with the bean bag onesie.
The bean bag onesie is for someone who doesn’t just love onesie pajamas but also doesn’t want to deal with the hassle of lugging a pesky bean bag around for comfort.
This onesie comes attached with a bean-bag bottom, so you can plop your keister anywhere for comfort…or stand and look like a Kardashian.