People Are Dipping Their Oreos In WHAT?

Why are people eating Oreos with salsa? You’ve heard of weird food combos, but this might take the cake.
Oreos dipped in salsa…yep, it’s a thing and apparently some people really like it according to TikTok. The salsa is supposed to be the “salty” to the “sweet” taste of the cookie, but according to one person, the salsa that comes in the jar is sweet, not salty. Are you going to try dipping your Oreo cookie in salsa?
A post shared by Morgan Keller (@morgan_olivia2)
I’m all for trying new food combinations, but I think I’ll pass on this one. What’s the weirdest food combo you’ve tried? What’s a weird food combo that actually tastes good?