99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

People Are Buying Gold Bars At Costco

April 17, 2024 6:44AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Turns out you can find out just about anything at Costco….toilet paper, groceries, furniture and gold bars! In fact, Costco sells $200 MILLION in gold bars a MONTH. This became a thing last August, and so many people started snatching them up, they put a 5 per customer limit on purchasing them.

How much is a 1 ounce bar of gold?  About $2300 a bar! Why the rush for gold? It’s historically ” a hedge against inflation” according to financial experts.

More about:
costco
gold bars

POPULAR POSTS

1

High School Dance Team Surprises Their Coach At Her Wedding
2

Local "American Idol" Contestant Makes It To Top 20
3

First Celebrities Coming For Derby Parties Announced
4

"SNL's Target Lady" Finally Making It Into A Target Commercial
5

The Internet Helped Find This Woman's Husband So She Could Divorce Him

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE