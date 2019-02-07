Pentatonix Is Coming to Louisville on May 26th We can hardly contain ourselves! Pentatonix is coming to the KFC Yum Center with Rachel Platten on Memorial Day Weekend! View this post on Instagram JUST ANNOUNCED: @ptxofficial: The World Tour with special guest @rachelplatten is coming to #KFCYumCenter on May 26th! On sale Feb 15th at 12pm! A post shared by KFC Yum Center (@kfcyumcenter) on Feb 7, 2019 at 10:02am PST KFC Yum CenterLouisvillePentatonix SHARE RELATED CONTENT Backstreet Boys World Tour The Millennium Tour With B2K New Emojis Are Here Including A Yawn, Waffles, Sloths, and More Adam Sandler Hung Out With UofL Men’s Basketball Team While in Louisville PNC Broadway in Louisville 2019-2020 Season Announced: Dear Evan Hansen, Anastasia, and MORE Cupid Sessions