99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Pen Pals Finally Meet After 40 Years

November 17, 2023 8:03AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Krystel Alston lives in California and Haley Briggs in Pennsylvania and they have been friends for over 40 years, who just met in person recently!  They connected through a fifth-grade pen pal project and just kept it up!

“We wrote by-hand letters for a long time,” Haley said. “I think we thought about each other, whether we were in contact or not.” They shared all of life’s big and small moments together and learned about their differences. They eventually switched to the internet and social media sharing pictures and talking more frequently! 

They had planned to meet for a fiftieth birthday celebration in 2020, but had to cancel because…2020.

The stars finally aligned for Krystel to visit Pennsylvania where she met Haley for the first time at a hotel and they caught up over a nice Italian dinner. A local news station was there for their first meeting.  “We’ll just continue to stay in contact and stay in each other’s lives,” Krystal said. “Only difference is now we’ve been in the same place at the same time.”

 

More about:
5th grade
class project
Haley Briggs
Krystel Alston
pen pals

POPULAR POSTS

1

Mariah Carey Going On A Short Christmas Tour
2

Why Taylor Swift Sends Kelly Clarkson Flowers For Every Re-Released Album
3

Surprise Proposal At Pink's Louisville Concert
4

The Internet Is Reacting To Harry Styles' Shaved Head
5

Zac Efron Reacts To Matthew Perry Wanting Him In His Biopic

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE