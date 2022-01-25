      Weather Alert

Peloton Responds To A Second Show Including A Heart Attack Using Their Bike

Jan 25, 2022 @ 7:48am

First, Mr. Big was killed off on the SATC reboot “And Just Like That” after a heart attack on a Peloton… and Peloton released a statement saying they knew the bike was being used but did not the context.  Now the company is responding to a SECOND show using their bike as the catalyst to a heart attack.

SPOILER ALERT AHEAD for those who watch Billions.

On the show, Mike “Wags” Wagner suffered from a cardiac event after using the Peloton exercise bike…but he survives!

Peloton has now issued a statement about the usage in Billions.

