Peloton Responds To A Second Show Including A Heart Attack Using Their Bike

First, Mr. Big was killed off on the SATC reboot “And Just Like That” after a heart attack on a Peloton… and Peloton released a statement saying they knew the bike was being used but did not the context. Now the company is responding to a SECOND show using their bike as the catalyst to a heart attack.
SPOILER ALERT AHEAD for those who watch Billions.
On the show, Mike “Wags” Wagner suffered from a cardiac event after using the Peloton exercise bike…but he survives!
We get TV shows want to include @onepeloton to get people talking, but to be clear, we did *not* agree for our brand or IP to be used on @SHO_Billions or provide any equipment. As the show itself points out, cardio-vascular exercise helps people lead long, happy lives.
— Peloton (@onepeloton) January 23, 2022
