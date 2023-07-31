99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

“Pee-wee Herman” Actor Paul Reubens Passes At 70

July 31, 2023 4:53PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Paul Reubens, best known as “Pee Wee Herman”, passed away at the age of 70 following a quiet battle with cancer.

A statement was released saying: “Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.” Reubens included a note to fans meant to be posted after his passing on Instagram.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman)

More about:
cancer
Death
Paul Reubens
Pee-wee Herman

POPULAR POSTS

1

ABC's "Golden Bachelor" Is From Indiana
2

Netflix Drops It's $9.99 Plan
3

Alicia Keys Chatted With Ben & Kelly
4

Paul Rudd Appears In Fan's Music Video After Meeting At The Eras Tour
5

Adult Bouncy Houses Are A New Party Trend

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE