Peeps Are Going on a Hiatus Until 2021 Due to the Pandemic
BETHLEHEM, PA - MARCH 12: Marshmallow Peeps move through the production line towards the packaging area at Just Born March 12, 2004 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Just Born, the manufacturer of Marshmallow Peeps now produces more than 1.2 billion individual Peeps per year. This year it's expected that more than 700 million Marshmallow Peeps and Bunnies will be consumed by men, women, and children throughout the United States. Strange things people like to do with Marshmallow Peeps include eating them stale, microwaving them, freezing them, roasting them and using them as a pizza topping. Marshmallow Peeps and Bunnies come in five colors. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)
Peeps are a candy staple at Easter but also at every major holiday, but thanks to the pandemic, Peeps are halting production! Just Born Quality Confections, the producer of the popular candy, won’t be producing Peeps for Halloween, Christmas or Valentine’s Day.
The company had to suspend production back in the spring so they are focusing on their most busy holiday to meet the candy need which is of course easter.