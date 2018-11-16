Pee Wee’s Playhouse is Coming Back To Television

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - OCTOBER 15: Actor Paul Reubens aka "Pee-wee Herman" arrive at Spike TV's "SCREAM 2011" awards held at Universal Studios on October 15, 2011 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

It’s official! Pee Wee’s Playhouse is making a triumphant return to television just in time for the holidays and back on Saturday mornings!

Pee Wee’s Playhouse ran it’s final episode on Saturday November 17th, 1990. Ever since, 90’s kids have looked back fondly on their Saturday mornings of waking up to watch Saturday Morning cartoons and the eventual episode of Pee Wee’s Playhouse.

Now thanks to the fine folks over at IFC, Pee Wee’s Playhouse is making a return to television.

This Thanksgiving starting at 6am, IFC will run a 24 hour marathon of Pee Wee’s Playhouse including the holiday special “Christmas at Pee Wee’s Playhouse”. Then starting November 24th, the show will return to Saturday mornings.

