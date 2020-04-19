      Breaking News
PBS Kids Launching “Mondays with Michelle Obama”, Virtual Story Time for Kida

Apr 19, 2020 @ 4:15pm

Every Monday at Noon, Michelle Obama will host a virtual story telling starting now through May 11th! WE LOVE THIS! What a great thing for the kiddos, including mine!

Here’s a list of the books included in the series: 

  • “The Gruffalo” by Julia Donaldson – Monday, April 20
  • “There’s a Dragon in Your Book” by Tom Fletcher – Monday, April 27
  • “Miss Maple’s Seeds” by Eliza Wheeler – Monday, May 4
  • “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle – Monday, May 11
