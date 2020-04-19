PBS Kids Launching “Mondays with Michelle Obama”, Virtual Story Time for Kida
Every Monday at Noon, Michelle Obama will host a virtual story telling starting now through May 11th! WE LOVE THIS! What a great thing for the kiddos, including mine!
Here’s a list of the books included in the series:
- “The Gruffalo” by Julia Donaldson – Monday, April 20
- “There’s a Dragon in Your Book” by Tom Fletcher – Monday, April 27
- “Miss Maple’s Seeds” by Eliza Wheeler – Monday, May 4
- “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle – Monday, May 11