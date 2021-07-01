PBR Made a 1,776 Case of Beer to Celebrate Independence Day

Two years ago Pabst Blue Ribbon turned heads with a 99-can pack of beer, this year the company said, “hold my beer” and unveiled a massive 1,776-can pack of beer.
You’re welcome, America. pic.twitter.com/nq7dV6tXZW
— Pabst Blue Ribbon (@PabstBlueRibbon) June 29, 2021
The Independence Day-themed pack can hold a total of 74 cases of beer. “We figured the best way to honor the year America claimed its independence was to make a box that held that many beers,” said PBR’s VP of marketing.
Now if you’re ready to run out and pick up a pick, don’t. The pack won’t be available to the public.