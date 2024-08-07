99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Pax Jolie-Pitt Out Of ICU After E-Bike Accident

August 7, 2024 6:45AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 20-year-old son, Pax, is out of the ICU after an e-bike accident in Los Angeles July 29th. A source told People he “suffered complex trauma” as he wasn’t wearing a helmet and there was heavy traffic. He suffered a head and hip injury. He now starts “the long road of recovery and physical therapy.”

His mom and five siblings have been by his side for support, and the family “are deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care [Pax] received.”

More about:
aNGELINA JOLIE
BRAD PITT
e-bike accident
ICU
Pax Jolie-Pitt
recovery

POPULAR POSTS

1

Dua Lipa Sparks Pregnancy Rumors As She Flashes Baby Bump In New Ad
2

Back To School Dates
3

UofL's First Track and Field Athlete Headed to the Olympics
4

Tyler Childers Joins Olivia Rodrigo Onstage In Lexington
5

Should This Taylor Swift Song Be Allowed At Weddings?

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE