Pauly D And Vinny Have A New Extreme Prank Show On MTV
Jersey Shore stars Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino are back with a new show on MTV this summer and I’M ALL ABOUT IT. Revenge Prank With DJ Pauly D and Vinny will find them paired with a target of a viral internet prank who is seeking payback on the person who originally embarrassed them. And these pranks will be OVER THE TOP.
“What if someone you knew pranked the s**t out of you in front of the entire world? Enter Pauly and Vinny,” the first trailer says. “They’re helping the pranks get payback with the wildest pranks ever. If you can dream it, they can prank it.”
Previews show the guys plot a skydiving event, organize a fake SWAT team, and jump out of a coffin. The series will debut June 25th with back-to-back episodes following an all-new Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny, the duo’s Bachelor-style show entering its second season.