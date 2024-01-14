Paula Abdul Reacts To Ariana Grande’s ‘Yes, And?’ Video

Paula Abdul at the premiere of “The Color Purple” held at The Academy Museum on December 6, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Ariana Grande paid homage to Paula Abdul in her ‘yes, and?’ video.

Paula Abdul loves Ariana Grande’s new video for, ‘Yes, and?’ After the visual was released on Jan. 12th, Abdul took to Instagram to say how much she appreciated Grande for referencing her 1989 “Cold Hearted” music video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paula Abdul (@paulaabdul)

Paula Abdul wrote, “WOW! Waking up to see @arianagrande pay homage to ‘Cold Hearted’ in her new music video ‘yes, and?’ was EVERYTHING!!! What an honor! What was your favorite part of the video? I love you, Ari!!! XoP.”

Ariana, who appreciated the comment, responded back, “I love you too, sweetest queen ! thank you for your brilliance and for inspiring me (and so many people) endlessly!”

What do YOU think? Here’s Ariana Grande “yes, and?”

Here’s Paula Abdul’s “Cold Hearted”.

We also see a little of Madonna’s “Vogue” in Ari’s video!

What do you think? We just love these two pop superstars supporting one another!!