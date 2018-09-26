Paula Abdul Accused Of Stealing A Bustier Four Years Ago Because Of This Pic

Did Paula Abdul swipe the metallic bustier she’s wearing in this tour promotional pic?

That’s what celebrity designer Nikki Lund says. She wants to know how Paula got a hold of her unique metallic bustier worth an estimated $15,000. She said the piece went missing from her showroom 4 years ago and she hasn’t seen it since. She report it missing because cops wouldn’t take it seriously, instead she hoped it would turn up again.

She noticed it when Paula was seeing wearing it in this photo for her upcoming tour. Is she accusing Paula of stealing it? No…but she wants it back. She asked Abdul or her stylist to return it and has lawyered up in case they don’t respond.

I am SO EXCITED for this tour‼️ I wanted to try to see as many of you as possible so we added a couple more shows! 🎉 Who else is ready for fall?? I PROMISE it will be worth the wait! I cannot wait to see you guys 💕😘 xoxoP

Purchase your tickets at https://t.co/lzJatHdSnz pic.twitter.com/yIQwbVUHWA — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) September 19, 2018

