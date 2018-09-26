Paula Abdul Accused Of Stealing A Bustier Four Years Ago Because Of This Pic

Did Paula Abdul swipe the metallic bustier she’s wearing in this tour promotional pic?

That’s what celebrity designer Nikki Lund says.  She wants to know how Paula got a hold of her unique metallic bustier worth an estimated $15,000. She said the piece went missing from her showroom 4 years ago and she hasn’t seen it since. She report it missing because cops wouldn’t take it seriously, instead she hoped it would turn up again.

She noticed it when Paula was seeing wearing it in this photo for her upcoming tour. Is she accusing Paula of stealing it?  No…but she wants it back. She asked Abdul or her stylist to return it and has lawyered up in case they don’t respond.

 

FULL STORY

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Nicki Minaj Makes Good On A $25,000 Promise…But What Happened Might Surprise You BTS and Jimmy Fallon Have a Fortnite Dance Challenge Grocery Store Joe Survives On DWTS, And Honey Boo Boo Is Part Of DWTS Juniors! Will Smith Is Living His Best Life Bungee Jumping From A Helicopter For His 50th Birthday! Lil Wayne’s Album “Tha Carter V” Drops Thursday! Ariana Grande Adopts Mac Miller’s Dog While Mourning Death?
Comments