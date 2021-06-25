Paul Rudd Has Been Doing This Running Joke For 17 Years On Conan

Paul Rudd appeared on Conan O’Brien‘s talk show for the last time and continued a tradition between the pair that stretches back 17 years. Conan show is ending this week and it was only fitting that Paul get him one more time.
For years, every time Paul came on the show with a clip from his latest movie, it turns out to be a scene from the 1988 movie Mac and Me. Specifically, it’s a scene where a boy in a wheelchair uncontrollably rolls down a hill and off a cliff, falling into the water below, before an alien appears on-screen with an unusual reaction. It’s genius and hysterical and this time Paul crashed Bill Hader’s interview to deliver one more exclusive clip. Here’s the first time he did it in 2004:
Conan signed off after 11 years on TBS…Will Ferrell said goodbye…again.
And Jack Black as his final guest!