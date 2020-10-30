Paul Rudd Handed Out Cookies to Voters Waiting in Line in the Rain
Imagine you’re standing in line to vote early, and of course, it starts pouring down rain. Then imagine a beautiful light named Paul Rudd walks by to hand you a cookie for your time. Oh wait, THAT REALLY HAPPENED!
Paul Rudd was seen outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn handing out cookies to early voters in the rain. He’s already one of the most likeable guys and this just take that even further.