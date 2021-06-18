      Weather Alert

Paul Rudd And Will Ferrell Star In “The Shrink Next Door” For Apple TV+

Jun 18, 2021 @ 8:34am

When you combine Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, and Kathryn Hahn, you know you’re going to have a funny series!

 

The Shrink Next Door is about a therapist (Rudd), a patient (Ferrell), and the patient’s sister (Hahn) who doesn’t trust the therapist. “Marty, I have your best interest at heart,” Rudd tells Ferrell, “but without trust, we have nothing” (considering the next shot in the teaser above is of a speeding ambulance, maybe he shouldn’t trust him). The series explores the doctor-patient dynamic — and Paul Rudd drinking a cold one in the pool.

The Shrink Next Door premieres on Apple TV+ on November 12.

