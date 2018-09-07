Paul McCartney and Jimmy Fallon Surprise Fans In The Elevator

I would freak out too! This would be an absolute dream to have Sir Paul just feet away from me!

The singer was known for causing a fan-frenzy with The Beatles back in the day, and it seems that not much has changed over the years.

While promoting his new album Egypt Station on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , Paul had a little fun by surprising unsuspecting fans in 30 Rock elevators.

While the group of people thought they were simply stopping on the wrong floor, they were actually treated with a brief encounter of the famous host and musician.

Let’s just say, some of the women quickly reverted back to lovestruck teenagers. Honestly, I’d probably have ran off the elevator and gently attacked Paul.