Paul Bettany Back As ‘Vision’ For New Disney+ Series

Paul Bettany will be back as Vision from the Marvel Cinematic Universe headlining a new series for Disney+. A new spin-off of WandaVision is in development, in which Bettany will reprise the role of Vision. The potential series — which has the working title Vision Quest — will focus on Vision attempting to regain both his memory and his humanity, with the possibility that Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) could appear.

Bettany is a longtime Marvel vet who has been with the MCU since its first film, 2008’s Iron Man, in which he voiced Tony Stark’s A.I., JARVIS. Bettany’s Vision died in Avengers: Infinity War, but a version of him returned in WandaVision, in which Wanda conjured up a life for them that involved being parents.