99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Paul Bettany Back As ‘Vision’ For New Disney+ Series

October 31, 2022 10:39AM EDT
Share

Paul Bettany will be back as Vision from the Marvel Cinematic Universe headlining a new series for Disney+. A new spin-off of WandaVision is in development, in which Bettany will reprise the role of Vision. The potential series — which has the working title Vision Quest — will focus on Vision attempting to regain both his memory and his humanity, with the possibility that Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) could appear.

Bettany is a longtime Marvel vet who has been with the MCU since its first film, 2008’s Iron Man, in which he voiced Tony Stark’s A.I., JARVIS. Bettany’s Vision died in Avengers: Infinity War, but a version of him returned in WandaVision, in which Wanda conjured up a life for them that involved being parents.

More about:
Disney
Marvel Universe
paul bettany
Series
spinoff
Vision
wandavision

POPULAR POSTS

1

The True Story Behind Netflix's Most-Watched Series "The Watcher"
2

Ellen Star Sophia Grace Pregnant
3

“A Christmas Story Christmas” Trailer
4

Daycare Workers Charged With Felonies For Terrorizing Toddlers
5

Elon Musk Makes Cuts At Twitter And Talks About His Plans

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE