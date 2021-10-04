      Weather Alert

Patriots Honor Tom Brady As His Buccaneers Beat His Former Team In Reunion Game

Oct 4, 2021 @ 6:41am

All eyes were on the big Patriots/Buccaneers game as Tom Brady was going back to the house he helped build!  His kids showed support for dad on mom’s Instagram!

 

 

The Patriots paid tribute to their former QB and it was a tight game, but not only did the Bucs win 19-17, but Brady broke Drew Brees’ mark for the most career passing yards in NFL history.

Bill Belichick shared a brief hug with Brady afterward as well as all his former teammates.  Class act all the way around for these teams!

 

