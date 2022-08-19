99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Patrick Swayze’s Widow Reflects On The 35th Anniversary Of “Dirty Dancing”

August 19, 2022 11:38AM EDT
It’s the movie that made Patrick Swayze an icon, and his widow, Lisa Niemi, talks about “Dirty Dancing” turning 35!   Swayze would have turned 70-years-old on August 18th, but lost his battle with pancreatic cancer at age 57 in 2009.

Now Jennifer Grey is set to go back to her role at “Baby” in a sequel she will also produce set for a 2024 release. No word yet on the storyline, but “Johnny” is said to be a presence felt in the movie.

What was your favorite scene from the movie?

