Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Says Taylor Swift Makes Fans Feel Extra Special

Source: YouTube

A couple of NFL mamas are chiming in on the Taylor Swift effect on the sport since she became a regular fixture at Chiefs games. Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi, told the ‘Got It From My Momma’ podcast with Jennifer Vickery Smith what it was like meeting Tay. Randi said she was ‘gracious’ and ‘sweet,’ and complimented Taylor on how she makes her fans feel extra special.

Travis Kelce's mom, Donna, also spilled details on the same podcast last year about how things have changed since Travis and Taylor started dating!

Travis’s brother Jason is betting on Taylor’s favorite number!