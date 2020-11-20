      Weather Alert

Patrick Dempsey Reveals Details on His ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Return

Nov 20, 2020 @ 6:14am

The return of Dr. McDreamy. Patrick Dempsey returned to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ last week during the season 17 premiere shocking not only fans, but even the cast themselves as they kept that big of a secret from almost everyone.

Patrick Dempsey revealed that he and Ellen Pompeo rekindled their friendship and that is what ultimately led to the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ reunion. He will appear in 3 episodes this season.

SPOILER ALERT!!! Patrick revealed on ‘The Ellen Show’ that Meredith Grey, his former wife on Grey’s, is suffering from COVID-19 and that is why she is seeing visions of Derek on the beach.

TAGS
Ellen Degeneres Ellen Pompeo Grey's Grey's Anatomy mcdreamy patrick dempsey The Ellen Show
POPULAR POSTS
Costco Is Selling Whisky Filled Ornaments
Original Santa And Rudolph Figures From "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" Classic Sell At Auction
Zoom Lifts 40 Minute Limit On Free Calls For Thanksgiving
Chef Edward Lee Helps Feed JCPS Families
This Is Probably The Most Accurate Parody Of The Year
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE