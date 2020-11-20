Patrick Dempsey Reveals Details on His ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Return
The return of Dr. McDreamy. Patrick Dempsey returned to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ last week during the season 17 premiere shocking not only fans, but even the cast themselves as they kept that big of a secret from almost everyone.
Patrick Dempsey revealed that he and Ellen Pompeo rekindled their friendship and that is what ultimately led to the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ reunion. He will appear in 3 episodes this season.
SPOILER ALERT!!! Patrick revealed on ‘The Ellen Show’ that Meredith Grey, his former wife on Grey’s, is suffering from COVID-19 and that is why she is seeing visions of Derek on the beach.