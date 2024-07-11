Pat Sajak Hosting “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”

Source: YouTube

Well he didn’t stay retired for long LOL!

Pat Sajak is hosting a run of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” shows as a final spin of the wheel before he legit puts the hosting gig to rest! The episodes premiere October 7th and will air on Monday nights when ABC doesn’t have a Monday Night Football game.

At the same time this fall, Ryan Seacrest is taking over as the host of the syndicated Wheel Of Fortune.