Pat Sajak Films Last Episode Of “Wheel of Fortune”

Source: YouTube

After 41 seasons as host, Pat Sajak filmed his final appearance on “Wheel of Fortune”. The episode is set to air on June 7. Sajak will stay on as a consultant on the show for three years while it transitions to a new host, Ryan Seacrest.

Vanna White, a longtime staple of the show, has closed on a new deal to continue as co-host through the 2025-2026 season. Most recently, the show pulled off an April Fool’s prank as Jared Leto escorted Vanna on stage, then left!