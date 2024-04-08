Pat Sajak Films Last Episode Of “Wheel of Fortune”

99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

April 8, 2024 10:36AM EDT
Source: YouTube

After 41 seasons as host, Pat Sajak filmed his final appearance on “Wheel of Fortune”. The episode is set to air on June 7. Sajak will stay on as a consultant on the show for three years while it transitions to a new host, Ryan Seacrest.

Vanna White, a longtime staple of the show, has closed on a new deal to continue as co-host through the 2025-2026 season. Most recently, the show pulled off an April Fool’s prank as Jared Leto escorted Vanna on stage, then left!

