Party Goats Are a Thing!

Party goats are in the house tonighhhht, what’s up guys!

You heard it here! Party goats are officially a thing in Los Angeles, California. Yup, Spanky and Pippin are two popular party goats in this area that can be rented to bedazzle your special event and make it #lit. The goats are famous for jumping on people’s backs while on all fours. It’s a crowd favorite!

Their goat mommy Scout Raskin started Party Goats LA in the beginning of 2017. If you want goats at your next party, she charges $99 an hour! Also, loud music does not even bother them! And guys, she dresses them up in sassy party outfits. I’m talking velvet coats and wraps their horns with colored tape. RAWR.

Most importantly, they have cute relatable personalities. Some of us relate more to Pippin, the cute dumb one, while others connect deeply with our pal Spanky, since he is the chill and quiet one. Take them to your party and your party will be the talk of the town that everyone has got to GOAT to!!