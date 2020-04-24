Parks and Recreation Staff to Reunite for Special 30 Minute Episode on Social Distancing

THIS IS WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF! NO WE CANNOT CONTAIN OUR EXCITEMENT!!!
Leslie Knope wants to let you in on a secret… On April 30, #ParksAndRec is returning to NBC for “A Parks and Recreation Special”. Our workplace proximity associates, along with our neighbors at @StateFarm, are raising money for @FeedingAmerica. Join us! https://t.co/YuyWBTYmrH pic.twitter.com/ZId6Lq3rkJ
— Parks and Recreation (@parksandrecnbc) April 23, 2020
It’s true! We’ve already filmed the episode! Many are saying it’s the greatest episode of television ever to be filmed in Quarantine. It’s not a competition. But if it was… we would easily win. PLUS we’re donating… https://t.co/6v1oPIJGRY
— chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 23, 2020
New Parks episode in one week! Can’t wait for everyone to see it… https://t.co/4yK66hZVzr
— Adam Scott (@mradamscott) April 23, 2020
