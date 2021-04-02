Paris Jackson Gives Insight Into How Michael Jackson Was A Dad
Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, is now 22 and sharing with Naomi Campbell what it was like growing up with the “King of Pop” as her dad.
She was only 11 when her dad passed away, but has vivid memories of him. “My dad was really good at making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated, and not just showing us like the glitz and the glam, like hotel hopping, five-star places,” Jackson said. “Growing up, it was about earning stuff. If we wanted five toys from FAO Schwartz or Toys R Us, we had to read five books,” “It’s earning it, not just being entitled to certain things or thinking, ‘Oh I got this.’ It’s working for it, working hard for it – it’s, it’s something else entirely, it’s an accomplishment.”
She believes she has to earn everything today in her career in modeling and acting, which includes a Stella McCartney vegan leather campaign and releasing her debut album Wilted in November.
MORE HERE