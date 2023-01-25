99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Paris Hilton Welcomes Baby

January 25, 2023
Paris Hilton Welcomes Baby
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Paris Hilton attends the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum just announced they have a new baby! Paris isn’t revealing their bundle’s name or gender yet, but she did post an adorable pic of the infant’s hand gripping hers.

 

She wrote: “You are already loved beyond words 💙”

Congratulations!

