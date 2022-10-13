Paris Hilton Says She Was Abused As A Teen In Boarding School

Paris Hilton is making some strong allegations she said she had blocked out for years, but now is telling her story to stop abuse in boarding schools. She was sent to the Provo Canyon School in Utah when she was 16 because of her rebellious behavior and spent 11 months there. She’s opening up more about that abuse in a New York Times article published this week.

In her 2020 documentary “This Is Paris”, she described the experience saying: “I knew it was going to be worse than anywhere else,” “It was supposed to be a school, but [classes] were not the focus at all. From the moment I woke up until I went to bed, it was all day screaming in my face, yelling at me, continuous torture.” But she says it was WAY WORSE than just that. She claims they were forced to have pelvic exams by staff…not doctors. “Very late at night, this would be around like 3 or 4 in the morning, they would take myself and other girls into this room and they would perform medical exams.”

I opened up in a @NYTimes video about something I’ve never discussed before. At Provo Canyon School, I was woken up in the middle of the night by male staff who ushered me into a private room and performed cervical exams on me in the middle of the night. https://t.co/mWxF8Pvmaw — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) October 11, 2022

She said, “I cried while they held me down & said, ‘No!’ They just said, ‘Shut up. Be quiet. Stop struggling or you’ll go to Obs,’” “It’s important to open up about these painful moments so I can heal & help put an end to this abuse.”

In May, she visited Washington lawmakers to support the Federal Accountability for Congregate Care Act, which aims to further research the alleged abuse at these facilities as well as create a Youth in Congregate Care Bill of Rights.

Today, Paris and other survivors are still advocating for change.

