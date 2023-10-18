Paris Hilton Says Her Son’s First Word Was YAAASS

Source: YouTube

Paris Hilton went on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and revealed that her son Phoenix’s first word was “yaaass.” Check out the clip at about :40 to see that she even jokes “I wonder where he got that from.”

She notes that his favorite song is her own: Stars Are Blind. Nice. LOL!

That said, Paris is recording a new album to drop next year, but we don’t have to wait long for the new single called Lighter coming out this week. Sia is executive producing the album!

On top of that, she is now the Creative Director of Martinis for Grey Goose. Check out the whole video!