Paris Hilton Releases New Version Of ‘Stars Are Blind’

January 1, 2023 9:34AM EST
Paris Hilton fans are very excited right now, as she has re-released her song “Stars Are Blind,” which was originally released in 2006.

She teased the possibility of new music with a trio of TikTok videos leading up to the drop. The song was co-written and produced by Fernando Garibay, peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100, and sold half a million copies digitally. Hilton recently performed the song at LA Pride in the Park in June, appearing alongside fellow 2000s pop princess Christina Aguilera.

Which version of the song do you prefer?

