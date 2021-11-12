      Weather Alert

Paris Hilton Is Married

Nov 12, 2021 @ 6:26am

Paris Hilton tied the knot with fiancé Carter Reum at a private estate in Los Angeles on Thursday according to People Magazine.  He’s a venture capitalist and those attending included Kim Kardashian WestKyle Richards and Paula Abdul.

 

In true Hilton fashion, the wedding festivities will continue with two additional upcoming parties, all to be captured by the cameras of her new 13-part docuseries, Paris in Love, which premiered Thursday on Peacock. (New episodes will drop every Thursday.)

