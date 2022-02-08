Parents Should Probably Be Aware Of One Subject They’ll See In Disney/Pixar’s “Turning Red”

The new Pixar movie “Turning Red” openly talks about a girl getting her period, and Pixar never had a problem with it. One of the producers says, quote, “The hope is with putting it on the screen and having it be something that is cringy, but also funny, and a part of this story, it does normalize it.”
When Mei first changes shape and hides in the bathroom, her mother mistakenly believes she’s gotten her period, and brings her supplies and advice about how her body is changing. That might sucker punch some parents of young ones who haven’t yet had that conversation with their kids. If you fall into that category, you may want to pass on this one until they are old enough to learn that info!
MORE HERE
#themoreyouknow