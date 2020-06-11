      Breaking News
Parents Share Their Kid’s Most Ridiculous Moments

Jun 11, 2020 @ 9:27am

Honestly, there is no end to where this can go and it’s all hysterical! But BoredPanda compiled this recent gallery featuring children in the silliest of circumstances, from accidentally swallowing a penny to dressing up as a pair of pants.

One dad wrote that they went to the basement to hide from a tornado and his 3-year-old daughter thought they were hiding from a tomato.

 

Tomato Terror from r/KidsAreF***ingStupid

One woman wrote that her sister took her kids’ Nintendo Switch away and the kids made a fake Switch and tried to replace it.

 

Stupid? Possibly. Funny? Definitely. from r/KidsAreF***ingStupid

 

 

At least he was a good sport about it from r/KidsAreF***ingStupid

 

She hasn’t quite grasped hide and seek from r/KidsAreF***ingStupid

And oh yeah…the poop bag.

 

My sister smelled poop in the hallway. She asked my nephew about it so he wrote her a letter with an explanation. from r/KidsAreF***ingStupid

