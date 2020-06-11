Parents Share Their Kid’s Most Ridiculous Moments

Honestly, there is no end to where this can go and it’s all hysterical! But BoredPanda compiled this recent gallery featuring children in the silliest of circumstances, from accidentally swallowing a penny to dressing up as a pair of pants.
One dad wrote that they went to the basement to hide from a tornado and his 3-year-old daughter thought they were hiding from a tomato.
Tomato Terror from r/KidsAreF***ingStupid
One woman wrote that her sister took her kids’ Nintendo Switch away and the kids made a fake Switch and tried to replace it.
Stupid? Possibly. Funny? Definitely. from r/KidsAreF***ingStupid
At least he was a good sport about it from r/KidsAreF***ingStupid
She hasn’t quite grasped hide and seek from r/KidsAreF***ingStupid
And oh yeah…the poop bag.
My sister smelled poop in the hallway. She asked my nephew about it so he wrote her a letter with an explanation. from r/KidsAreF***ingStupid
MORE HERE