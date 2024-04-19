99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Parents On A Budget Bring Disney To Their Kids At Home

April 19, 2024 6:05AM EDT
Source: YouTube

We get it…going to Disney World is EXPENSIVE. It’s not in everyone’s budget and that was the case for the Diwa family who came up with a clever alternative. So they created a bunch of attractions at home for their young toddler daughters including roller coasters (riding in a laundry basket watching a YouTube video of what it looks like on a roller coaster), buying souvenirs, meeting characters like Olaf, and even a Bibbity Bobbity Boutique princess makeover!

Precious. To them…it was just as good as the real thing!

