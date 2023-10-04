Paramount Launched A “Mean Girls” Account On TikTok Including The Whole Movie
October 4, 2023 8:11AM EDT
Source: YouTube
Paramount Pictures marked Mean Girls Day October 3rd by launching an official account for Mean Girls on TikTok. They also posted the entire 1 hour 47 minute film available for free on the platform broken up into 23 clips. That’s the part that has ruffled some feathers because it looks like they are using a loophole to not pay the actors residuals.
@meangirls It’s #October3rd. #MeanGirlsDay ♬ Mean Girls is available on Digital – Mean Girls
More about: