Paramount+ Announces New Boy Band Documentary

Source: YouTube

When you hear Paramount+ is planning a new documentary about boy bands, you know New Kids On The Block, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC and 98 Degrees are going to be featured. You can expect feature interviews with band members, along with archival footage and music from the time.

The director is Tamra Davis, best known for comedies like Billy Madison and Half Baked and a long list of music videos (including Hanson’s “MMMbop.”) Producer Van Toffler spent 28 years as an MTV exec who said: “This music has dominated the charts for decades, but there’s always been a stigma attached. The reality is, these are insanely talented guys who led the requests each week when I was running TRL in the ’90s and early 2000s,” “And, just when we all think the fervor for boy bands has dissipated, One Direction or BTS emerge, and their disciples like Harry Styles and Justin Timberlake overtake pop culture.” Another producer is Johnny Wright who started out as tour manager for New Kids on the Block before managing Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. Not sure how much scandal, if any, will be a part of it but here are a few:

No word yet on an air date.