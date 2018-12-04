Pappy Van Winkle Hot Sauce is a Must Have

Getting a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle can be expensive if not impossible. So here’s the next best thing. It’s easy to get and it’ll only cost you $16!

If you’ve lived in Kentucky for any length of time, you know how it goes with the Pappy Van Winkle. First, the liquor store gets it and sells raffle tickets for the right to buy a bottle. So you buy the raffle ticket, hopefully win the raffle then pay an inflated price for the Pappy. Hey, we’re in bourbon country and Pappy is one of the most coveted. This kind of thing should be expected.

My solution to not being able to buy it is splurging on it at the bar or restaurant from time to time. Besides, if I had that bottle in my house it would be gone inside of a month. I’m nowhere near refined enough to enjoy something like that in moderation.

If buying the Pappy in any respect is off the table, perhaps then you can try the Pappy hot sauce!

According to the website:

“Pappy Van Winkle Hot Sauce is aged in actual Pappy Van Winkle bourbon barrels. Use it on meats, veggies, or, if you’re a special brand of crazy, just drink it straight from the bottle. It’s that good.”

Fair warning, it’s got ghost peppers in it. So, it’s gonna have some big time kick!