Paparazzi Call Police After Spotting An Intruder At Ben Affleck’s House
A man apparently posing as a security guard was spotted scaling the perimeter gate of Ben Affleck’s $20 million Los Angeles mansion, and paparazzi caught the whole thing on film.
The intruder, wearing black pants, blue shoes and a black hat and jacket that said “Security” in gold lettering, was seen casually climbing over Affleck’s gate around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Obviously, one would guess if they were legit security, they wouldn’t have to climb over the wall…or take off.
Paparazzi stationed outside the Pacific Palisades manse — hoping to catch a glimpse of Jennifer Lopez, saw what went down and took pics and called police. A report was filled out but the suspect was gone before they arrived and no one has been arrested.
