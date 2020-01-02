      Weather Alert

Papa John Vows To Eat 50 Pizzas In 30 Days

Jan 2, 2020 @ 12:38pm

He’ll be stuffed with stuffed crust.

In a  Instagram video Papa John’s founder John Schnatter revealed his New Year’s resolution: eat 50 pizzas in 30 days.

 

After previously saying that he’d eaten “40 pizzas in the last 30 days” in a wild interview with WDRB, Papa is upping the carb count.

If each of the 50 pizzas is a standard 8-slice pie, he’ll need to consume more than 13 slices per day for 30 straight days to meet his goal.

Papa John must be looking for a bounce-back year in 2020.

