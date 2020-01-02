Papa John Vows To Eat 50 Pizzas In 30 Days
He’ll be stuffed with stuffed crust.
In a Instagram video Papa John’s founder John Schnatter revealed his New Year’s resolution: eat 50 pizzas in 30 days.
After previously saying that he’d eaten “40 pizzas in the last 30 days” in a wild interview with WDRB, Papa is upping the carb count.
If each of the 50 pizzas is a standard 8-slice pie, he’ll need to consume more than 13 slices per day for 30 straight days to meet his goal.
Papa John must be looking for a bounce-back year in 2020.