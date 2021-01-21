Papa John Is Ripping Bad Pizza On Tik Tok…And We’re Here For It

Pizza pioneer “Papa” John Schnatter isn’t impressed with the pies his fans have been showing him on TikTok. The Papa has been saying since he left that the quality has gone downhill, and now he’s getting that message across by reacting to pictures and videos of not-so-great-looking pizza from Papa John’s and elsewhere on his popular TikTok account.
“When I said the quality at #PapaJohns has gone down since I left, this is exactly what I meant,” he wrote on one video of a customer’s burnt pizza. “Inexcusable.” WARNING: HE DROPS THE S-BOMB.
