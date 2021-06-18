Panera Offering 3 Months Of Free Coffee With New Subscription

Panera is banking on the fact they think most people need coffee to start their days…so they are offering up a coffee subscription. For $8.99 a month, you can get as much coffee as you want. And the first three months are FREE.
How could we make @houdatlisa look any happier? Let’s try this: the coffee’s actually UNLIMITED everyday 😁 https://t.co/mqDhyFpyyE
— Panera Bread (@panerabread) June 15, 2021
Update: We good.
Also, if you download the Panera app you get 3 free months of coffee 💁♂️ https://t.co/csEz29nF9S pic.twitter.com/cKxOVJ4L2h
— Taylor Allen (@TaylorAllen_55) June 12, 2021
And when you sign up for the Panera coffee subscription, you’ll get exclusive rewards on select items when paired with your coffee.
