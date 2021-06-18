      Weather Alert

Panera Offering 3 Months Of Free Coffee With New Subscription

Jun 18, 2021 @ 9:11am
Coffee cup in coffee shop.Female hands holding cup of coffee on wooden table background

Panera is banking on the fact they think most people need coffee to start their days…so they are offering up a coffee subscription. For $8.99 a month, you can get as much coffee as you want. And the first three months are FREE.

And when you sign up for the Panera coffee subscription,  you’ll get exclusive rewards on select items when paired with your coffee.

