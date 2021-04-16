Panera Is Giving Away Bikes With Bread Bowl Baskets
Ever wanted a bike with…a bread bowl basket? Yes, it’s a thing now from Panera Bread. Panera is giving away bicycles that come with a bread bowl instead of a basket to lucky fans of the restaurant in honor of Earth Day.
The insulated bread bowl basket will allow riders to keep their food at the perfect temperature for a picnic or lunch while out on a bike ride.
Panera plans to giveaway 30 of the limited edition bikes. If you want one of the custom bikes head to www.breadbowlbike.com and sign up. the giveaways will happen through Earth Day on April 22.