Pancake Throwdown With Chef Damaris Phillips & Patrick Hallahan from My Morning Jacket

Source: YouTube

Celebrity Chef Damaris Phillips and Patrick Hallahan from My Morning Jacket stopped into 99.7 DJX to chat about the 2nd Annual Sparkle Ball for APRON Inc. and cooked for the very 1st time together as they battled for Supreme Victor in the Pancake Throwdown!

Damaris’ pancake included: BBQ sauce, peanut butter chips, and mayo!

Patrick’s pancake included: coffee, cinnamon, and chocolate chips!

So who won?! You can watch the epic throwdown and find out!