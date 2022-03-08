      Weather Alert

Pamela Anderson Is Headed To Broadway

Mar 8, 2022 @ 6:28am

“From Baywatch to Broadway. I am inspired by the unexpected.” That’s what Pamela Anderson says about playing the role of Roxie Hart in the musical “Chicago” April 12th through June 5th at the Ambassador Theater on Broadway!

She said,  “This is it, and I will not hold back anymore. I am letting go. I am ready to see what I’m capable of. For Chicago, I’ll be putting all my cards on the table. I am doubling down — on me.” There’s been renewed interest in Anderson lately thanks to the Hulu series Pam & Tommy. She also just announced a new authorized Netflix documentary about her life.

