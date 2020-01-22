Ozzy Osbourne Has Parkinson’s Disease
Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he has Parkinson’s.
Ozzy’s wife, Sharon, said: ”It’s PRKN 2. There’s so many different types of Parkinson’s; it’s not a death sentence, by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”
The 71-year-old rocker canceled his tour last year after getting the diagnosis and holed up to recover. That’s when rumors started that he was dying.
Ozzy has been taking meds for Parkinson’s and nerve pills. They’re also working with overseas medical professionals.
Ozzy says the thing that’s pushing him through the battle is his family and his fans: “They’re my air. I just hope they hang on and they’re there for me, because I need them.”
